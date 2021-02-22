Woman arrested in apparent road rage incident in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with an attack on a man during an apparent road rage incident late last year in San Marco.

Ronnesha Walston, 30, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim, who asked not to be named, told New4Jax he was relieved to know an arrest was made in the attack nearly two months ago.

The victim said he and his girlfriend were walking their dog along Belote Place, which has no sidewalks, near Mitchell Avenue on Dec. 29 when a silver car almost ran them off the road. He said he shouted at the driver to slow down and then the car stopped.

“I saw a woman jump out, and I immediately said, ‘We have to de-escalate this,’” he recalled. “Three or four steps, I was hesitating, and she was on me.”

Ad

The victim said the woman then hit him with a hammer, causing skull and severe shoulder damage.

A neighbor named Todd was one of several who witnessed part of the attack and called 911.

“When I got close enough, I saw a lot of blood,” he said.

After the attack, the victim’s girlfriend started recording cellphone video that shows the woman holding the hammer as she gets back in the car. Detectives reviewed the video and were eventually able to track down the car and identify a suspect.

The victim’s girlfriend recorded cellphone video after the attack.

“I don’t believe she would have been captured if we did not have that video and your channel and another channel getting it out there for the public to see and for the police to have,” the victim said.

He thanked the police who worked hard to track down the suspect and the paramedics who got him quickly to the hospital.

RELATED: With road rage in area rising, here are tips to handle incidents

Ad

The victim’s skull injuries have healed, but he said his shoulder is still badly damaged after being separated. He said he’s making plans to have the shoulder operated on.

As for Walston, she remained in the Duval County jail on $50,000 bond as of Monday evening, according to online jail records.