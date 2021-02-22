71ºF

Woman in motorized wheelchair robs downtown Jacksonville bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank located blocks away from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters was robbed Monday by a woman in a motorized wheelchair, authorities said.

The bank robbery was reported about noon at the Regions Bank branch on Bay Street near Laura Street.

Police said the woman showed up to discuss an account, but she got into an argument with a teller that escalated when she announced she was robbing the place, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman left the bank after she was given some cash.

No weapon was seen during the incident, according to police, and none of the four employees or two customers inside the bank was hurt.

The woman is described as 39 years old with short blonde hair. Police said she wore a black sweater, was carrying a red purse and had a red blanket covering her lap.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

