Monster trucks return to Jacksonville as Monster Jam takes place this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monster trucks are back in Jacksonville this weekend as Monster Jam takes place at TIAA Bank Field.

Bridgette Weiss took her son, Logan, to Monster Jam to see his favorite monster truck drivers in action.

“He’s 4 1/2 today, and we wanted to come,” Weiss said. “He’s a big monster truck fan, and the police cars!”

Before the big event, Logan got to meet his favorite driver in a socially-distanced way.

Drivers sat masked behind a microphone and answered questions while staying 6 feet apart. Different than a normal meet and greet.

TIAA Bank Field is also taking some safety precautions because of the pandemic. Attendees are required to wear masks and seating capacity is only at 25%.

“They have some reserved spots that nobody uses, so there’s some spaces in between people,” Weis said.

Everyone that News4Jax spoke with was excited to feel a sense of normalcy at the event.

“It’s bringing back memories from over the years,” Austin Snelling said.

Before the racing through mud and monster truck driving started Saturday night, kids and adults admired the monster trucks in Lot J to get excited for a night of monster trucks.

On Sunday, the gates will open at noon and the show will start at 1 p.m.