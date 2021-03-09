Clay County gets $6.6 million to provide rental assistance

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners will be holding three community meetings to provide information on a new county-wide emergency rental assistance program.

According to a news release, Clay County has received $6.6 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the CARES Act to provide rental assistance to eligible households impacted by COVID-19.

Community meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. at these locations and dates:

March 15 at Green Cove Springs City Hall, located at 321 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

March 17 at the Keystone Heights Pavilion, located at 555 South Lawrence Blvd. Keystone Heights, FL 32656

March 18 at the Orange Park Town Hall, located at 2042 Park Avenue in Orange Park, FL 32073

The community meetings are intended to help potential applicants navigate through the application process. Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance can be submitted online beginning March 22. On that date and after, they can be submitted here.