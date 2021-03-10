Daytona Beach Bike Week expected to bring increased motorcycle traffic to downtown St. Augustine

With pandemic still underway, bikers rumble into Daytona Beach for annual Bike Week

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The city of St. Augustine is expecting increased motorcycle traffic downtown as motorcyclists travel to Daytona Beach for Bike Week, which is scheduled through Sunday.

St. Augustine will designate parking spaces for motorcycles along Cathedral Place between Charlotte Street and St. George Street, starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday, in anticipation of increased motorcycle traffic.

Parking fees remain in place, so those using the designated parking area are encouraged to take advantage of the ParkStAug mobile app to pay for parking.

Areas set aside for motorcycle parking will be designated with traffic cones and signs stating that those using the space must pay to park.