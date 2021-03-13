Man arrested in Jacksonville bank robbery charged with attempted murder of officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who Jacksonville police say robbed a bank, fled the scene in a stolen car and crashed into a pickup truck is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Court documents identify the man as Dontravious Adair, 21. He’s also facing charges of armed robbery, shooting at a car, eluding police and car theft.

On Wednesday, the day of the bank robbery, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an armed man entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money, before taking off in a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police said officers began pursuing the vehicle and that the driver discharged a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver then crashed into a pickup truck, injuring a young girl and her grandfather.

As of Friday, Adair was held in the Duval County jail without bond.