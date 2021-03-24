VIDEO: Gator spotted swimming with shark in Indian River Lagoon

VERO BEACH, Fla. – It’s common to see sharks and alligators in Florida, but it is rare to see both together.

Gray Vinson shared a video with WKMG showing a gator wading through the water. To the left of the screen is what appears to be a small shark swimming at pace with the gator.

Vinson caught the peculiar sight in the water on his cellphone on Sunday, according to a Facebook post. He said he was on a walking bridge in Vero Beach when he first noticed the gator around noon.

“So cool! Thanks for sharing!” and “Come on...that’s amazing,” were some of the comments shared on the Facebook video.

The gator seems to be unbothered by his aquatic companion.

Vinson explained the waterway is part of the Indian River Lagoon.

News 6 has contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife for more information about this sighting.

Ad

Click here to read more.