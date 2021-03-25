Woman in 20s in life-threatening condition after shooting at Northside motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 20s is said to be in life-threatening condition at a hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the Travel Lodge Inn & Suites for a reported shooting and found the woman. JSO did not say how many times she was shot.

JSO says a woman in her early 20s has been shot at the Travel Lodge Inn & Suites on Airport Rd just after 3 am. The woman is in life-threading condition & has been taken to the hospital. If you know anything, call Police. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/gGGg57cqX8 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) March 25, 2021

There are no suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).