Woman in 20s in life-threatening condition after shooting at Northside motel

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

Crime
,
Shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 20s is said to be in life-threatening condition at a hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the Travel Lodge Inn & Suites for a reported shooting and found the woman. JSO did not say how many times she was shot.

There are no suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

