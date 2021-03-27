Climbers take on 600 stairs to raise money for American Lung Association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people embraced the climb Saturday morning in efforts to help end lung cancer and lung diseases.

This is the American Lung Association’s 13th annual “Fight For Air Climb,” which includes a combination of ramps and stairs at TIAA Bank Field.

There are about 600 stairs and more than 1,500 steps total. It started at 8 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.

The event was previously held at the Bank of America Building, but the pandemic led organizers to make the move to TIAA Bank Field so it could be outdoors.

Participants make every step count during the climb. They have their own stories and climb for their friends and loved ones who suffer from lung cancer and lung diseases.

Fight For Air Climb (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Executive Director of Fight For Air Climb, Karen Hughes, told News4Jax that one of their sayings is, “If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

Hughes said this event is to honor and memorialize those who suffer from lung issues.

Ad

Fight for Air Climb! “Healthy lungs and clean air. That’s why we Climb.” Foggy start to the morning at @TIAABankField! Climbers are spaced out! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/vQ6vo39Bpo — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) March 27, 2021

ALA says nearly 37 million Americans live with chronic lung disease.

So far, more than $93,000 has been raised.

Fight For Air Climb (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

News4Jax spoke with John Finn who says he participates in the climb for his family members.

“My father-in-law, who I do it with, he has COPD, my dad who has a double lung transplant and survived, plus my aunt, who is my godmother and she has cancer.”

Finn says he has participated since the climb began 13 years ago.