Jacksonville man pleads guilty to practicing dentistry without license, gets 3.5 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 57-year-old Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to practicing dentistry without a license, according to Duval County court records.

Court records show Jose Vicenty was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Vicenty was arrested in March 2020 at his home in East Arlington. A Florida Department of Health spokesperson said a joint operation between DOH and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was conducted at Vicenty’s residence on Kernan Forest Boulevard, where an undercover JSO detective was offered dentistry services by Vicenty -- including conducting an X-ray and an extraction of the detective’s teeth. The DOH spokesperson said an X-ray machine, an autoclave, a variety of dental equipment and tools, and dental orders and prescriptions were discovered at his residence. The department said it issued Vicenty a notice to cease and desist for practicing dentistry without a license and JSO arrested him on the charge of practicing dentistry without a license.

Records show Vicenty was arrested on the same charge in 2009. In that case, after checking with the state Department of Health and learning Vicenty had no license to practice, JSO sent an officer to Vicenty undercover, complaining about a tooth problem and wearing a wire, according to Duval County court documents. The Sheriff’s Office said it also found almost 100 pages of what appeared to be appointment logs, with names and amounts of money either charged or paid. Records show Vicenty pleaded no contest and served 1 ½ years in prison. The 2009 arrest report mentions another arrest on a charge of practicing without a license in 1998.