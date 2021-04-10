2 more pop-up sites offer J&J vaccines Sunday

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Ahead of Ramadan, Islamic leaders are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to spread the word that its acceptable for Muslims to be vaccinated during daily fasting that happens during the holy month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a drop in available Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots expected next week because of a supply shortage, it’s likely many will be looking to take advantage of the one-and-done vaccines.

You’ll have two more opportunities to get the shot on Sunday.

Main Library - 303 N. Laura St.

Brown Eastside Library - 1390 Harrison St.

Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any Florida resident age 18 and up. Appointments are not necessary.

These one-day sites are in addition to the large federal vaccination site at Gateway Mall (also giving Johnson & Johnson shots) and the state site at Regency Square (giving Pfizer -- which is available to anyone 16 or older), smaller public sites and dozens of pharmacies.

The Gateway Mall site’s opening will be delayed Sunday morning until 10 a.m. because of severe weather that moved through the area Saturday evening.

