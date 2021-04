A 61-year-old Palm Coast man died last week after a motorcycle crash in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday.

According to the Highway Patrol, the man was riding a motorcycle in the outside lane of southbound Interstate 95 around 3:45 p.m. April 1 when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

Troopers said the man died Wednesday from the injuries he suffered in the crash.