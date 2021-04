CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County School District announced Wednesday that it will hold in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held on May 28 at the stadiums of each Clay County high school.

Each graduate will be given four tickets and the ceremonies will be live-streamed, the district said.

Last year, graduation ceremonies were up-ended due to the pandemic, which continues to affect Florida.