Health experts raise concerns as Duval County’s vaccination rate slows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an 11-day pause, Johnson & Johnson vaccine is back at the federally-supported mega-site at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville.

But this weekend, just 69 people received the J&J shot out of the 3,000 available doses. On Monday, the parking lot was mostly empty.

Meanwhile, state-run sites like the one at the Regency Mall administered more than 1,600 shots of Pfizer vaccine.

Public health experts said Monday they are concerned as the demand at vaccine sites dips across the state.

Many going into the Gateway site in Jacksonville on Monday, like Lilly Hall, were going to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I wanted to get this because I am tired of worrying about COVID stuff,” Hall said. “I wanted a little peace of mind.”

In a statement Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said of the J&J vaccine that it and the CDC “have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective and that data shows potential benefits outweigh its known and possible risks.”

Ad