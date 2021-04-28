Northeast Florida loosening COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks while outdoors, except in crowded settings. The new guidance from the CDC represents a step back on the road to normal, but it isn’t the finish line.

Jacksonville’s take on masks is even more relaxed. The city’s mask mandate expired about a month ago. At the time, anyone over the age of 6 was required to wear a face covering while in a public indoor space.

Tuesday, the city of Palm Coast in Flagler County lifted its mask mandate for all city buildings.

On Saturday, thousands of people packed Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for UFC 261. The indoor event was sold out and at full capacity. While masks were encouraged, they were not required. News4Jax saw plenty of people in the stands without masks. Fans did need to fill out a health screening beforehand, but vaccinations were not required.

The new guidance applies to people who are fully vaccinated and eases guidelines on wearing masks outdoors. “There are many situations where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors. If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated or dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows, if you’re vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director for the CDC.

There are still restrictions in place for people who haven’t gotten the jab. Unvaccinated people, including those who haven’t received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should wear masks at small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people.

They also should keep their faces covered when dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households. Everyone, fully vaccinated or not, should keep wearing masks at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events.

President Biden asked Americans to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office. There is no timeline for when Americans should stop wearing masks in general.