Family gathers to remember Georgia woman killed by deputies during drug-related raid

Latoya James, 37, was shot and killed at the home, which belongs to her cousin, 46-year-old Varshaun Brown, who was wounded during the same raid.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A vigil was held for the woman who was killed Tuesday during a drug-related search warrant in Camden County.

The family told News4Jax the body camera footage provided was too dark and they didn’t get a chance to see what actually happened.

The vigil on Friday was held to remember the life Latoya James lived.

“My cousin was a terrific person,” said Andre Woods.

The family of James said they wish they knew exactly what happened to their loved one on Tuesday so they can process it and mourn properly.

James was killed when Camden County deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at a home in Woodbine on Tuesday. The GBI said there was an exchange of gunfire between the people in the home and law enforcement.

Ad

Investigators released one body camera video about three minutes long on Thursday.

“The video was so black you can’t see anything,” Michael Herrington said.

James, 37, was shot and killed at the home, which belongs to her cousin, 46-year-old Varshaun Brown, who was wounded during the same raid.

“My cousin has never been affiliated with any type of guns or drugs. She was a working woman with a daughter,” Woods said.

Because you can’t see much from the body camera, family still doesn’t know what exactly happened.

Mack Knight, a local pastor and family member of Brown’s, says he believes no shots were fired at police before Latoya was shot and killed.

Brown was shot in the leg and is recovering. The family said the only information they’ve been provided is what’s been shown in the body cam footage.