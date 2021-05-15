Clear icon
Florida Coastal School of Law to appeal decision on student loan program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Coastal School of Law on Friday said it’s disputing the findings by the Department of Education (ED) in a letter that denied the school’s reinstatement in the Title IV Student Loan program.

In a news release, the school said it believes the ED made an error and that it will be appealing the decision. It has 10 days to submit its appeal to the ED.

“I was perplexed by the ED’s decisions and disagree on many points they made in the letter and press release,” Peter Goplerud, president and dean of FCSL, said in a prepared statement. “We are putting together the factual evidence of the successes of our graduates and will be going point by point to refute the ED’s claims.”

The school learned Thursday that the Department of Education denied its application for reinstatement.

