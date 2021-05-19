Crime-fighting resources now on display in Florida tax collector offices, Moody says

First Coast Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew are pictured Wednesday at the Florida Office of the Attorney General's Jacksonville Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Information about crime-fighting and prevention initiatives will now be on display in tax collector offices across the state, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, resources on combating human trafficking and opioid epidemic, avoiding scams, and anonymously reporting crime will be found in tax collector offices.

Moody made the announcement about the collaboration with the Florida Tax Collectors Association at a news conference in Jacksonville. She was also joined by Alachua County Tax Collector John Power, Clay County Tax Collector Diane Hutchins, Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton, Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew and First Coast Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges.

Information shared through the new partnership includes:

In October 2020, Moody and the state Association of Crime Stoppers announced the first statewide number in the nation to submit anonymous crime tips. Through the tip line, anyone can report information about crimes from anywhere in the state using a cellphone by dialing **TIPS (**8477). Previously, each of Florida’s 27 regional Crime Stoppers only used separate, local phone numbers for reporting.