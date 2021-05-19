Officer accused of sexually abusing girl on softball team he was coaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former police officer Matthew Butler was arrested two years ago on charges including capital sexual battery on a child under 12. Last fall, additional charges were added after another child came forward.

On Wednesday, News4Jax learned at least one of the children involved was on a girl’s softball team he coached.

The new information comes from a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the child’s family against the Fort Caroline Athletic Association, and several individuals.

The lawsuit claims the child was 9-years-old when she was sexually assaulted at an activity after a softball game.

The lawsuit talks about an incident in 2017 when the team went to a home for post-game activities. The suit claims the girl went to a room to change when, “Defendant, Matthew Butler gained access to the room.” It goes on to say he demanded the child “disrobe in front of him” and continue, going into graphic detail.

This family, who we are not naming to protect the victim’s identity, is demanding justice from every adult who had any sort of supervisory role, along with the athletic association.

“Fort Caroline Athletic Association had a non-delegable duty to properly supervise and protect the minors attending the post-game activities,” the suit claims, adding the association “had a duty to properly train its coaches, volunteers and hosts regarding the safe supervision of the children.”

Gene Nichols, a local attorney not affiliated with this case, said there are a lot of parties named in this suit but he suspects the primary focus will be on the athletic association.

“You can expect that in a case like this, the athletic association will be taking the lead,” Nichols said. “These other individuals who have been sued in their capacity probably do not have any insurance in a situation like this. The athletic association most likely does.”

Fort Caroline Athletic Association told News4Jax it has no comment on the litigation at this time.

Butler, now 41, had worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for nine years when he was first arrested in March 2019.