Police: Man says he shot would-be robber multiple times in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is claiming he shot another man in self-defense after midnight outside The Loft apartments on Water Street in the LaVilla neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of a shooting and found a man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. While police were on-scene, another man approached officers and admitted to being the shooter.

He told police the man had been trying to rob him when he fired the shots.

Police didn’t say if he was arrested but asked anyone with information on the incident to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.