Jacksonville mayor proclaims June 4 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June 4, 2021, will be recognized in Jacksonville as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, according to a proclamation signed by Mayor Lenny Curry.

It’s the first time all four Duval County municipalities issued the proclamation -- something Moms Demand Action has been working at for some time now.

The proclamation states that firearm deaths are the second-leading cause of death for children and teenagers in Florida.

Jacksonville, as well as other cities across the country, are working to mitigate violence.

In Jacksonville, according to News4Jax records, there have been 57 homicides, 45 murders and 165 people shot.

Through May 2020, there had been 75 homicides, 61 murders and 218 people shot in Jacksonville, News4Jax records show.

Chryl Anderson, Florida training lead for Moms Demand Action, said it’s important to recognize gun violence and what you can do to stop it.

“This is only the second time that we’ve been able to get a proclamation for the city of Jacksonville in six years,” Anderson told News4Jax on Sunday. “I can tell you from personal experience, your life is never ever the same after gun violence touches it, and it’s time that we stopped.”

To raise awareness about gun violence, people are asked to wear orange June 4-6 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange weekend.