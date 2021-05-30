‘Suspicious’ fire at abandoned school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to an old abandoned school on fire around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The two-story structure is located on the Eastside at 16th and Franklin Street.

It is not clear whether anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

The building is abandoned. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

Firefighters responding to school

JFRD says this was a “suspicious” fire, and it is very dangerous for crews to be there. Abandoned buildings typically have holes in the ground and various places.

There is no electricity, which according to JFRD, makes it dangerous for Firefighters to move around because they could fall through holes if they can’t see them.

The firefighters are all okay right now. The fire is under control.