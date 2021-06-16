Bradford deputy injured in crash with tractor-trailer awarded $1.4 million

Lawyers say dashcam video of crash was instrumental in convincing a jury in the case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Bradford County sheriff’s deputy left with lifelong injuries from a December 2015 hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 95 was awarded a $1.4 million verdict, the law firm Farah & Farah announced Wednesday.

Clinton Jenkins was driving a county work van on I-95 nearing downtown Jacksonville when a tractor-trailer swerved out of its lane, causing another vehicle to sideswipe Jenkins’ van, the lawyers said. Even though he had been injured, Jenkins’ first reaction was to help the other injured driver.

The tractor-trailer driver responsible for the accident fled the scene, only to be located by a motorist who caught video of the accident on his dashcam, which the lawyers citing and a major factor in proving the case to a jury.

Jenkins, a military veteran, continues to suffer chronic injuries from the crash and was forced to leave his job as a sheriff’s deputy.

“Clinton Jenkins’ life was forever altered by another driver’s negligence and we are proud to have helped him create a better future,” said Eddie Farah, founder of the law firm.

“I hope my story reminds others of the importance of driver safety and how a single act of carelessness can affect others, possibly for the rest of their lives,” Jenkins said in a statement

The verdict comes in the midst of Farah & Farah’s Summer Crash Course campaign to increase public awareness of driving safety during what are called the 100 Deadliest Days.