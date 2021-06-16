Police say 15-year-old stabbed at 4 a.m. ‘gathering’ in Jacksonville

An officer speaks to two women near the home where the 15-year-old was stabbed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed once at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home near Sibbald Road and Fredericksburg Avenue after the boy’s father alerted police his son had been stabbed.

The 15-year-old was not at the home when police arrived but was being taken to the hospital by “other individuals,” JSO said.

Police learned there was a dispute just before the stabbing. Witnesses are cooperating with the investigation and a person of interest was identified.

No further information was provided.