Police say 15-year-old stabbed at 4 a.m. ‘gathering’ in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed once at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside.
A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home near Sibbald Road and Fredericksburg Avenue after the boy’s father alerted police his son had been stabbed.
The 15-year-old was not at the home when police arrived but was being taken to the hospital by “other individuals,” JSO said.
Police learned there was a dispute just before the stabbing. Witnesses are cooperating with the investigation and a person of interest was identified.
No further information was provided.