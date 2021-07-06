As Elsa moves closer, angst over flooding is high in some Duval County neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Concern over flooding in some Duval County neighborhoods remained high as Elsa on Tuesday moved closer to Florida’s west coast.

One of those residential areas is the Woodstock neighborhood, where Ava Thomas feared there’s more flooding to come in the hours ahead.

Residents told News4Jax that flooding has been an issue for years in the neighborhood. Thomas purchased her home in January and said she’s had issues with floodwaters since March.

“Every time it rains, I am watching the cameras on my house to make sure my house is not flooding,” Thomas said.

The home was supposed to be her dream home, but now she says it’s a dream gone sour.

A photo taken Sunday shows the flooding in her front yard.

Photo taken July 4, 2021.

“On the Fourth of July around 5 o’clock it started raining and it started flooding, and when I say it was flooded, it flooded all the way here -- I couldn’t even see my yard any more. It was covered with water,” Thomas said.

On Tuesday, city workers rushed to clear the storm drains.

“I am a single parent. I worked very hard to get this home,” Thomas said. “I reached out for help so many times.”

As Thomas waits for the rain from Elsa, she hopes her property is not damaged more this week. She’s thankful that crews arrived and hopes they will continue to keep the drains clear.