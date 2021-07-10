One person injured in shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Police responded to the call at Kings Park Drive where they found the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is in the hospital after being shot in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call about a single gunshot around 3:20 a.m. near the Kings Ridge Apartments on Kings Park Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Police consider his injuries to be non-life-threatening but he was rushed into surgery when he got to the hospital.

Detectives believe he may have been shot somewhere else and walked to Kings Park Drive, where police found him.

JSO has not arrested anyone involved in this case yet. Detectives are still investigating where he could have been shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous please contact crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.