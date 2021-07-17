Crash, construction cause chaos, headaches on Buckman Bridge

Florida Highway Patrol says a crash at the entrance of the Buckman Bridge on the southbound side is causing the right lane to be blocked.

This is creating a traffic mess as construction to repair expansion joints is happening. The construction is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday morning on weekends for the next six to eight weeks.

Transportation officials say the safety of workers is paramount during the repair project and are urging drivers to pay extra attention.

Motorists on the Buckman, I-295, and in the general vicinity should expect delays and plan ahead.