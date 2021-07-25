Cloudy icon
Duval County health department to offer walk-in COVID-19 shots at Central Health Plaza

Walk-in vaccinations to start Tuesday

Staff, News4Jax

FILE (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Central Health Plaza, starting Tuesday.

According to the Duval County health department website, shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Central Health Plaza is located at 515 West 6th Street in Jacksonville.

More COVID-19 vaccination dates and locations can be found here.

