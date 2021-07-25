Duval County health department to offer walk-in COVID-19 shots at Central Health Plaza

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Central Health Plaza, starting Tuesday.

According to the Duval County health department website, shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Central Health Plaza is located at 515 West 6th Street in Jacksonville.

Starting Tuesday, July 27, @FLHealthDuval will be offering walk-in #COVID19 vaccines at our Central Health Plaza, 9AM - 4PM at 515 W. 6th St. 32206.



Get the details and find more vaccination dates and locations: https://t.co/NwrexsRqa9 pic.twitter.com/l14hXJgNIA — FL Health Duval (@FLHealthDuval) July 25, 2021

More COVID-19 vaccination dates and locations can be found here.