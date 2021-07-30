Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Our hearts hurt’: Nassau County retired K9 dies of cancer

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: K9 Diesel, Cancer, Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared some sad news on Friday.

“Our hearts hurt,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. “This K9 was one of our best. He was a hard worker and loved his family. Condolences go out to Deputy Goethe and his family.”

News4Jax extends condolences to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Goethe and his family.

