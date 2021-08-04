Camden requires masks inside county facilities

Beginning Wednesday, face masks will again be required inside Camden County facilities, the county said in a news release.

The requirement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended maks indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission like Camden County.

When able, people are encouraged to conduct business, including making online payments, to Camden County online by visiting www.camdencountyga.gov.

While the Curbside Collection Office is temporarily closed to the public through Friday, county buildings are still open to the public and specific offices may be reached by using the information below:

Camden County Government Services Complex, 200 East 4th St., Woodbine

Camden County Annex Building, 107 North Gross Road, Kingsland

Under orders through the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, the Camden County Courthouse also requires masks. Residents may conduct business with the courts online or by telephone. The courts may be reached at:

Camden County Courthouse, 210 East 4th St., Woodbine