Back to School: 6 Duval County schools open under new names for the first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six Duval County schools are opening under new names for this first time Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the school board voted to rename schools that were named after confederate leaders or other controversial historical figures on June 1.

The decision underwent nearly a year of deliberations and community listening sessions.

For the students, community members, and alumni who pushed for the change, it means a brand new identity. Principal of Charger Academy Andrea Talley, which had formerly been Jefferson Davis Middle School said the change is positive and inclusive.

“The students are walking in with their heads held high. We are looking forward to this year and academic achievement under Charger Academy,” Talley said.

Robert E. Lee High School was another with a name change. It is now Riverside High.

The school’s mascot name was not changed; however, they are still The Generals, but the logo is different.

The logo, a royal blue star with the letter “R” emblazoned in the center, replaces the original gray accent with neon green.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson says the revised logo represents a five-star general, a nod to student achievement and potential for success after graduation.

People who lamented the name changes said the change is erasing history and costs too much. Regardless, it seems the parents of students who attend the school were quick to accept the change.”

“Sometimes we try to live with tradition. Sometimes we have to change and what they’re doing-- changing from the old to the new. I think it’s going to be a very well, very good, successful year.” dad Willie Solomon said.

News4Jax found the total cost of renaming all 6 Duval County schools is expected to be around $825,000. A majority of the money, however, was raised through private donations.

When it comes to the pandemic, masks are required for staff and students in all Duval County schools. Parents can choose to opt students out of the requirement though. More than 4,500 already have.