Ready for change, but not making any: Putnam County heads back to school

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County students head back to school Tuesday morning. Like many districts, masks are optional for students and staff.

Superintendent Richard Surrency said a majority of the same coronavirus protocols from last school year are still in place. That includes

a COVID-19 triage room at every school in the district

enhanced cleaning measures

limitations and screenings for visitors

It’s top of mind for school leaders that the delta variant could bring potential changes especially when it comes to masking, but for now, the choice is personal.

“We believe that staff, students, and parents can make decisions that best meet the child’s needs. If a staff member or student is not vaccinated, they have the choice to wear a mask. But again, for those who are vaccinated and who feel safe, we want them to feel like they have the option to not wear a mask at this time. But again things can change on a dime from one day to the next,” Surrency said.

Surrency added if that were to happen, the district is prepared to make changes as needed. For more information on Putnam County School District’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.