Police continue to search for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Crystal Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search continued Thursday for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Crystal Springs area.

Between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, Maria Agustina Martinez Masso left her home on Radnor Lane, just north of Crystal Springs Road, and has not returned. Police said she is showing early signs of dementia.

Police said she was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Crystal Springs and Chaffee roads. They said the woman -- who was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds -- was last seen wearing what appears to be a yellow top.

Amber Bird told News4Jax that’s around the same time she spotted Martinez Masso near the Winn-Dixie on Chaffee Road.

“I saw her walking down the sidewalk on Crystal Springs, going towards Winn-Dixie,” Bird recounted. “I noticed she had a suitcase with her and she happened to leave the suitcase and then walked down the street.”

Bird said the woman did not appear to be in any danger.

“She just looked like she was taking a walk and was just out enjoying the day,” Bird said.

Bird, who said she notified police about the sighting, added the suitcase that she saw the woman leave behind is no longer near the Winn-Dixie.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released these images as police continue to search for Maria Martinez Masso. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office asked people who live in the area of Chaffee, Crystal Springs and Pritchard roads to check any surveillance from Tuesday, “paying particular attention” between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Due to the length Ms. Martinez-Masso has been missing, we are concerned for her safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A mobile command center was set up at a church on Crystal Springs Road that’s less than a mile from Martinez Masso’s home.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was assisting in the search.

Bird said she hopes Martinez Masso is found safe soon.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through or what her family is going through. If it was my parents, I would be out of my mind,” Bird said.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.