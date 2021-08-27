Longtime Jacksonville doctor to be honored during W.W. Gay Bold City Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A longtime Jacksonville doctor and former team doctor for The Bolles School for more than 35 years will be honored for his commitment and service to athletes from the high school level to the pros.

The tribute will happen before the opening game of the 2021 W.W. Gay Contractor Bold City Showcase Friday.

“When somebody has worked that long in the community, has been that loyal and faithful and that giving of themselves, they should be recognized,” said Matt Morris, The Bolles School athletic director. “We just want to let him know how much we appreciate everything he and everyone around him have done.”

Dr. Stephen Lucie retired in 2020, but Bolles did not have an opportunity to thank him publicly because of the pandemic.

“It’s giving back to the community,” Lucie said of his career in sports medicine. “I did that for close to 40 years I think that’s a great legacy.

That’s how Dr. Lucie wants to be remembered for his long career as a physician.

Morris knows the impact Lucie has had on more than just athletes.

“Where would we be without him? We’d have fewer people playing high school or college football, we’d have fewer doctors, we’d have fewer good citizens,” Morris said of Lucie’s contributions.

Dr. Lucie treated athletes both at the school and the Jacksonville Orthopaedic (Correct Spelling) Institute, which he helped start in the mid-1990s.

“My best memories were watching athletes get better and workout and watching me get better so I could return to do what I enjoyed,” he said.

Lucie rehabbed at the facility himself as an avid runner. He has competed in at least 10 marathons.

Something Lucie enjoyed was his long stint as the Jacksonville Jaguars team physician.

“I had the privilege of being the team physician through those good years,” he said. “I went to two AFC Championship games and in 2000 I was the team physician for the Pro Bowl.”

Dr. Lucie’s tenure also gave him a chance to treat World Series Champion Chipper Jones, who is also a Bolles School alum. Jones was the number one overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft.

Lucie met NFL star, Derrick Henry, running back for the Tennessee Titans, and former wide receiver standout Anquan Boldin.

Whether it was high school or the pros, Dr. Lucie appreciates any athlete who trusted him.

“Thank you for allowing me to take care of you and to help you to get you back on the field,” he said. “Hopefully through athletics, it’ll make everyone a little bit of a better person.”

Dr. Lucie is being honored at 6:30 p.m. Friday right before the kickoff of the first game of the Bold City Showcase between The Bolles School and West Nassau.

During retirement, Lucie wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. Instead of practicing medicine, he plans to practice his skills as a pilot and fly planes.