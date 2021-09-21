Georgia waiting for CDC recommendations before releasing COVID-19 booster plan

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said Tuesday it will wait on recommendations from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) before releasing a plan to administer booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia.

Last week, advisers to the FDA recommended people 65 and older get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. A final decision is pending.

“The FDA’s discussion and review of data last week about the need for COVID vaccine boosters was a first step in the process; the same questions will be considered by ACIP during meetings currently scheduled for Sept. 22-23,” the Coastal Health District, which serves the counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh, said in a news release.

The DHP said if the CDC/ACIP provide recommendations and guidelines for booster shots, it already has the inventory to quickly ramp up access to the vaccine statewide.

Ad

Health departments in the Coastal Health District are already giving out third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to people with certain immune conditions. A list of qualifying conditions can be found at gachd.org/covidvaccine/.