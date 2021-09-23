Some Jacksonville residents questioning city’s idea of pausing recycling collection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mayor’s staff and public works officials are still working on contracts with independent haulers and others to help get a handle on yard waste.

It’s possible — but not set in stone — they will suspend recycling in October.

For some homeowners like Julie Richens, who lives in Crystal Springs on the Westside, recycling and all trash pickup has been frustrating during the last two months.

“We don’t know what day to put trash out anymore. Even with regular trash pickup, it’s been off several times,” Richen said. “So we don’t know how long to leave trash out on the road before we bring it in because it didn’t get picked up.”

News4Jax has been reporting for some time now that yard waste has been piling up all over the city. In Crystal Springs, recycling bins have also been ignored for almost two months. That’s why some are questioning Mayor Lenny Curry’s idea to suspend recycling for a short while so crews can catch up on yard waste. Richens and others said they understand why the mayor wants to do this, but they are concerned about the long-term effect of stopping the program — even for a short while.

“I think it’s a shame that they start a program like that and then stop it abruptly. I have a feeling it’s going to be hard to get people to go back to recycling,” Richens said.

On Thursday on “The Morning Show,” anchor Jennifer Waugh talked with Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan about the problem and solution. Boylan said that more than likely, independent contractors will be hired with federal money the city is receiving to help offset the fallout from the pandemic. Boyland said suspending recycling may not be the best idea.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding out there that this is ending recycling. I think the plan is to only temporarily suspend it. I am not sure if that’s a great solution or not,” Boylan said.

But Boylan said something needs to happen soon to offset the problem.

News4Jax hopes to hear more from the mayor’s office in the very near future about the plan and how this will play out. The mayor’s staff met Thursday morning to discuss the issue and say they will have more on this at a later date.

