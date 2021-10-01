Men plead guilty in unrelated murders of their mothers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have pleaded guilty in the unrelated murders of their mothers, according to Duval County court records.

In September 2019, 72-year-old Janice Hay was found beaten to death with a hammer in her home on 103rd Street. Her son, Jacob Chavers, was charged with second-degree murder. Chavers, now 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In January 2019, according to police, 86-year-old June Burgos died from injuries suffered in an assault involving her son, Mark Burgos, at their home on Green Pond Drive in Bartram Springs. Burgos, now 64, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder May 7 and was sentenced to life in prison.