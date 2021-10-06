Mostly Cloudy icon
Former Jacksonville officer to be sentenced for sex crimes against children

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville police officer who pleaded guilty to sex crimes is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Matthew Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital sexual battery.

The plea agreement calls for 20 years in prison plus another 20 years of probation as a sex offender.

Butler had worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for nine years before he was arrested in 2019 on charges including capital sexual battery on a child under 12. Last fall, additional charges were added after another child came forward.

According to a lawsuit, at least one of the children involved was on a girl’s softball team he coached. The lawsuit claims the child was 9 years old when she was sexually assaulted at an activity after a softball game.

In total, Butler has faced more than a dozen charges, including child porn and molestation, but it appears most of them will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.

We are expecting to hear from the victims for the first time during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. News4Jax will not be identifying the victims.

