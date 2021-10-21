Woman with 200+ animals at filthy Clay County home can’t own animals again, judge rules

Clay County deputies and Animal Control officers found over 100 animals on this property off Old Jennings Road.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A disturbing look into the Clay County property where hundreds of animals were being housed in inhumane conditions.

A hearing was held in Clay County Court Thursday afternoon to determine what to do with the 266 animals recovered from the property on Old Jennings Road Earlier this month.

Investigators said the property had horrific conditions and was filled with feces.

Crews had to wear protective suits with N95 masks to enter because the air was so bad that it was dangerous to breathe.

Here’s a breakdown of the animals that were rescued and are currently receiving care at the Clay County Fairgrounds by volunteers: 104 dogs, 72 chickens, 44 rabbits, 28 pigs, 6 goats, 2 turtles, one duck, one goose, 6 pigeons, 2 quails.

Video shown in court shows small dogs packed together in cages at woman's Clay County home. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Dogs found on Clay County property. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

One of the hundreds of dogs found on a property in Clay County. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Since the animals were rescued the number has swelled from 266 animals to 277 because some have given birth.

Ad

During the hearing, on Thursday Judge Timothy Collins ordered the woman who owns the property to surrender all the animals to the county. She is also required to pay for all the costs the county has incurred. The maximum the county judge can institute is $30,000.

County prosecutors say it will be well in excess of that so the issue of repayment will likely be handed over to circuit court which can institute larger fines. The judge also ordered the woman can not own or possess animals in the future.

The property owner has 15 days to appeal this ruling. If unsuccessful, after 30 days the county can begin finding homes for the animals. Judge Collins asked the County to adopt out as many as possible but it’s unclear how many will not be healthy enough to survive.

During the court hearing Thursday a witness with Clay County Animal Control said so far none of the animals have died.