Father biking home from work dies of injuries from hit-and-run

Corley Peel, Reporter

Family and friends are asking for help after John Kendrick Jr. (center) was found injured after a hit-and-run.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has died after a hit-and-run near Eastport Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said John Kendrick Jr. was either riding or walking his bike heading home after his shift at the Northside Amazon Warehouse Saturday night.

FHP said a car hit him sometime around 8 p.m. and the driver never stopped. It wasn’t until hours later that a passer noticed shoes in the road and then found Kendrick Jr.

He was rushed to the hospital and spent hours fighting for his life. Sadly, he passed away Sunday evening at 5:15.

Troopers are asking the community to be on the lookout for Subaru Sedan that might have right front damage and missing a right-side fog light.

Kendrick’s family is praying the driver comes forward and is offering a $2,000 reward for answers. Those with any information about the hit-and-run are urged to call the police.

