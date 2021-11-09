Baker County car chase leads to 5 arrests

Deputies and detectives on Friday pursued a stolen vehicle and arrested five people after the car crashed on U.S. Highway 90, east of downtown Macclenny, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

A high-speed chase began in the parking lot of Christian’s Country Store on State Road 121 after deputies say William Flowers nearly ran over a detective. The chase continued for eight miles before deputies disabled the vehicle by setting up a roadblock and utilizing a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

One week prior, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Flowers ran from deputies in a different stolen vehicle with the pursuit ending in Baldwin due to safety concerns. BCSO said it had actively been searching for Flowers since the previous pursuit.

On Friday afternoon, he was located by detectives. According to deputies, Flowers tried to evade arrest, but he and his four accomplices were arrested. Flowers now faces more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges.

Four others were arrested in relation to the incident. Both a loaded firearm and narcotics were recovered from the car.