Committee agrees with decision to place Jacksonville’s inspector general on administrative leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last week, Lisa Green -- the city of Jacksonville’s inspector general -- was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Wednesday evening, a committee agreed with the decision to put Green on leave, which happened after complaints were filed by members of her staff.

Notably, the Office of Inspector General is the one that investigates city complaints, including ones of misconduct.

As noted by the city’s website, the committee is made up of the chair of Ethics Commission, chair of the TRUE Commission, the chief judge, the City Council president, the mayor’s office, the public defender’s office and the State Attorney’s Office. It’s looking into the allegations and complaints received about Green, which are not public at time of publication.

News4Jax has learned it is based on the number two person in the office who filed a complaint about Green, and that she in turn tried to fire him, then another person also filed a complaint.

Although the committee can’t be specific, News4Jax knows it’s investigating at least one or more of these areas:

Abuse of power

Neglect of duty

Discrimination

Ethical misconduct

Because that office is in turmoil, this committee will appoint someone to oversee it, and that will probably happen next week. It will then will conduct a hearing in a month or so on the complaints.