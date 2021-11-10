Curry: ‘It’s unfortunate’ City Council didn’t make decision on Confederate monument

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said it’s unfortunate that his legislation to remove a Confederate monument from Springfield Park was withdrawn by the City Council.

Following hours of public comment and discussion, the Jacksonville City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday evening to withdraw an ordinance to spend $1.3 million to remove the Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy Monument from Springfield Park.

The News4Jax spoke with the mayor the next day.

“It’s an opportunity to remove a monument that’s divisive. I committed last summer that we were going to begin that process,” Curry said Wednesday. “This particular one needed a certain amount of dollars appropriated that it had to be approved by the City Council, and they made a decision last night not to deal with it. So if it’s going to be moved, they’re going to have to put the bill back before them and vote yes or vote no. They just chose not to make a decision. It’s unfortunate.”

People who want the monument removed said a “no” vote would have stained the city’s reputation forever and created racial division. On the other side, monument supporters said that $1.3 million is just too much to spend and that it’s time to stop living in the past.