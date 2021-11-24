President Biden: Arbery’s killing a ‘devastating reminder of how far we have to go’

A jury on Wednesday afternoon convicted the three men who were charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Those convictions of Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan came after about 10 hours of deliberations. Each face minimum sentences of life in prison, and the judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

The verdict has been met with a whirlwind of emotions from those who have been watching the case unfold. The parents of Arbery walked out of the courthouse with their hands raised high, and they were greeted by a large group of cheering supporters.

President Joe Biden issued a statement an hour or so after the verdict was reached. It reads:

“Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.

“While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin. My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement following the verdict.

“Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia,” Kemp said in a statement. “As legal efforts continue to hold accountable all who may be responsible, we hope the Arbery family, the Brunswick community, our state, and those around the nation who have been following his case can now move forward down a path of healing and reconciliation.”