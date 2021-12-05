One person is dead after car shooting in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened after 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 5600 block of California Ave.

JSO mentioned they found a victim in a car who was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are looking for any video and witnesses. Officers say those they spoke to already said they heard multiple gunshots in the neighborhood.

Detectives are working on identifying the individual inside the car.

If anyone has information in reference to the shooting, they are asked to contact JSO or Crimestoppers.