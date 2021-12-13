Head Start program kids 2 and older must wear masks indoors starting Monday

Starting Today, kids two and older must wear a mask – under a new federal rule for Head Start Programs. This rule goes against the state’s ban on mask mandates and other covid restrictions for schools and businesses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kids two and older enrolled in Head Start Programs must wear masks indoors starting Monday.

Head Start is a federally run early education program where this new mask mandate under the new federal rule puts these programs at odds with Florida’s ban on school mask mandates.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate at the end of November. According to a notice from the school, kids will be provided with a washable mask.

The agency also mandated that all Head Start staff, contractors and volunteers get vaccinated by the end of January or receive an exemption that would allow for regular virus testing.

The only time kids do not have to wear a mask is while napping, eating, or drinking. Also, if someone is diagnosed with a disability that hinders them from wearing one.

Here is where things get complicated.

Governor Desantis signed laws back in November forbidding schools from passing mask mandates and local governments from imposing vaccine requirements.

Ad

The law leaves the decision for students to wear face masks up to parents.

It also allows students to go to school even if exposed to Covid-19 if they’re asymptomatic and haven’t tested positive.

This is also happening as the new Omicron variant is beginning to sweep across the nation.

So far, Florida is confirming three cases—two in Miami and one in Tampa Bay.

The Omicron variant is expected to be more contagious than other variants.

News4Jax is reaching out to Lutheran Services, which operates Head Start Programs in Duval County – about its plan moving forward.