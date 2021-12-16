Man dies from injuries in crash with JTA bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a stopped Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the bus was traveling west on Soutel Drive and had stopped at the bus stop at Ridge Boulevard. He said the bus driver had turned on his hazard lights and that the bus was occupied by three passengers at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the van, a 75-year-old man, was traveling at a high rate of speed, and “coupled with lack of attention,” he rear-ended the bus.

No one on board the bus was injured. JSO said the driver of the van died at a hospital.