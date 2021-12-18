UF Police Department investigating reports of spiked drinks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Campus police at the University of Florida are urging vigilance among students when going out to area bars after multiple reports of drinks being spiked in the past 30 days.

Police did not give an specific locations.

“We just want to put the word out and let everybody know to just be careful out there. Watch what you are doing and watch your drink,” said Capt. Rick Taylor, UF Police Department public information officer.

News4JAX spoke with students outside several UF bars Friday night.

“It’s pretty scary and concerning,” said Astrid Rojas. “Every time I go I have anxiety and I’m very vigilant of my drink.”

“I can say that I had a friend freshmen year who thought she was roofied, so I can speak from experience that it does happen,” said Lindsey Zarnick.

“I keep an eye on my drink no matter what,” said Gainesville resident Anna Morera. “But I’m glad the word is getting out to keep more people safe.”

Sheila Connoly has three nieces that attend UF. News about drinks being spiked at bars across Gainesville is very concerning for her.

“I’m just going to tell them to be mindful. Never leave their drink uncovered. Always watch it,” Connoly said.

Police say if you see what appears to be someone putting something in a drink, you need to immediately report it to the bartender, someone working security or police, as many officers will often be on patrol near the bars.

“Different people’s bodies will react to different drugs in different ways and some very serious health issues could occur depending what they get and how much of it is in the drink,” Taylor explained.

The Gainesville Police Department also issued a warning on its Facebook page with the following tips from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: