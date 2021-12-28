Local fisherman reels in possible world record haul off coast of St. Augustine

Jason Lukas with the pomfret he hauled in off the coast of St. Augustine.

A local fisherman out for a fun day with friends off the coast of St. Augustine recently reeled in a whopper -- that might be a new world record.

Jason Lukas said the pomfret, a rather unusual fish, weighed in at 23 pounds, 1 ounce, which would outpace the previous record by a whole pound.

The certification process is underway. In the meantime, the fish is on ice at a local fire station.

Lukas said the boat was 75 miles off the coast and he was using barracuda strips for bait.

He said he’s never eaten pomfret before, and he’s looking forward to it.