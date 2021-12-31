21-year-old charged with murder after stabbing death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Shacourtney Shaquay Jamerson, 21, will face charges for multiple crimes including murder after police said she stabbed a man during a fight at a Southside apartment complex.

Hospital staff at Baptist South were the first to call police after they said the man was brought in with stab wounds just after 2 a.m. Thursday. The man died from his injuries before police arrived.

Police said Jamerson had driven the man to the hospital and was detained as a person of interest that morning. By Friday afternoon, Jamerson was charged with murder, criminal mischief, and armed trespassing.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give the man’s age, identity, or how he knew Jamerson.

Jamerson is expected to appear in court this afternoon. News4JAX will be there.